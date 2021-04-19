We would love to see your drawings, paintings, videos and even graffiti murals of your experience during the pandemic and lockdowns.

The importance of listening to children’s perspectives has been emphasised in countless research studies and this is why we feel it is very important to give the children of the world a voice. Sometimes it can be difficult for children to put words to what they are feeling and this is where art becomes a tool to express their thoughts and feelings. Through art, they can share their experiences, relieve any stress they may be feeling and work through their inner turmoil.

Having had the opportunity to share her own experiences in her book, Laena-Mae launched the Inside Project so that children around the world could share their own experiences through art. This site will serve as a safe space where children and their parents, as well as teachers, can sign up to upload their own art, stories and poems about their lockdown experiences.

In addition to the platform, Laena-Mae, together with the publisher of her book, Inside We Stayed for Months and Days, will launch an exciting new book where the young author will be encouraging children from 0 – 13 to share their own art and poems for a new book that will be published this year: “Inside: The Voices of the Lockdown Generation”.