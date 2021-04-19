the inside project

Brazilian mural artist Eduardo Kobra's work “Coexistence” Sao Paulo, Brazil [Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP]
195

Countries

107 of these nations are developing countries

2

Billion

children on earth. 91% of the world’ children reside in developing countries

90

nations

More than 3.9 billion people in more than 90 countries went into lockdown 

Our Mission

The Inside Project was established by Laena-Mae Turner as a way to give children a voice during the Covid-19 pandemic. The platform gives them a place to share their art and articulate how the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns made them feel.

Children are not the face of this pandemic. But they risk being among its biggest victims, as children’s lives are nonetheless being changed in profound ways. All children, of all ages, and in all countries, are being affected, in particular by the socio-economic impacts and, in some cases, by mitigation measures that may inadvertently do more harm than good.

UNICEF data hub

 

UNICEF STATS ON COVID & CHILDREN

Timeline

Jan 2020

COVID-19

WHO Announces mysterious Coronavirus-related pneumonia in Wuhan, China
Mar 2020

Global Pandemic

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March 2020
May 2020

A Story is Born

Laena-Mae Turner writes a book on the COVID-19 pandemic and signs publishing deal
Dec 2020

Book Launch

Inside We Stayed for Months and Days book launches to the world
Mar 2021

Inside Project

Laena-Mae Turner launches the Inside Project and begins a global campaign for children to share their emotions through art

How to Share Your Story

Your Story Matters

We would love to see your drawings, paintings, videos and even graffiti murals of your experience during the pandemic and lockdowns. 

The importance of listening to children’s perspectives has been emphasised in countless research studies and this is why we feel it is very important to give the children of the world a voice. Sometimes it can be difficult for children to put words to what they are feeling and this is where art becomes a tool to express their thoughts and feelings. Through art, they can share their experiences, relieve any stress they may be feeling and work through their inner turmoil.

Having had the opportunity to share her own experiences in her book, Laena-Mae launched the Inside Project so that  children around the world could share their own experiences through art. This site will serve as a safe space where children and their parents, as well as teachers, can sign up to upload their own art, stories and poems about their  lockdown experiences.

In addition to the platform, Laena-Mae, together with the publisher of her book, Inside We Stayed for Months and Days, will launch an exciting new book where the young author will be encouraging children from 0 13 to share their own art and poems for a new book that will be published this year: Inside: The Voices of the Lockdown Generation”.

I decided to create a place the children of the world can share their own lockdown stories and experiences so that they can feel that they are heard and see that we are all in this together.
Laena-Mae Turner (8)
Author & Agent of Change

